Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Smartphones Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M11 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Samsung, the South Korean phone maker is all set to launch two new smartphones in the Indian market tomorrow. The company will be officially launching the Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 in the country tomorrow. The launch date was officially confirmed by Flipkart as both the devices were teased online previously. When launched, the handsets will go on sale exclusively via Flipkart. The new Galaxy M11 will be introduced in the market as a successor to the Galaxy M10. And, it will be an upgrade to the Galaxy M10s. On the other hand, Galaxy M01 is likely to be a new entry-level offering from Samsung. The launch event of the Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 is scheduled for 12 pm IST. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Smartphones Scheduled To Launch in India on June 2; Teased Online on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Teased on Flipkart (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Specifications-wise, the Galaxy M11 will sport a 6.4-inch HD+ display with a hole-punch design carrying a resolution of 720x1560 pixels. Under the hood, the phone will get an octa-core chipset which will be paired with up to 4GB of RAM. It will also be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary sensor along with 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP wide-angle shooter. For selfies, the handset will pack an 8MP snapper at the front along with an f/2.0 aperture. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 15W fast charging.

Coming to the Galaxy M01 smartphone, Samsung is yet to reveal specifications of the handset. However, the Flipkart teaser confirms that the phone will get dual cameras at the back. Other highlights of the smartphone are likely to be 4,000mAh battery, 5.7-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, 5MP selfie camera and much more. Samsung’s New Galaxy Watch to Be Launched Soon.

As far as the prices are concerned, the Galaxy M11 is likely to be priced around Rs. 10,999 in India for the 3GB RAM + 32GB variant. The 4GB RAM + 64GB model is expected to see a price tag of Rs. 12,999. The Galaxy M01 could be priced around Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.