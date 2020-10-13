New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): With a spike of 55,342 new cases and 706 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 71,75,881 on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday.

It is important to note that the rise in COVID-19 cases has been on the decline on a daily basis in the country. While under 70,000 cases were reported yesterday, the increase today has stayed below 60,000.

Also Read | Assam Rifles Seize WIY Tablets Worth Rs 6.5 Crore From Manipur Border Village, Burmese National Arrested.

Meanwhile, as per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 8,38,729 active cases, and 62,27,296 cured and discharged or migrated cases.

Further, with 706 deaths reported due to the disease, the toll due to the disease is at 1,09,856 in the country.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Bypoll 2020: BJP Candidate M Raghunandan Rao Files Nomination from Dubbak Assembly Seat.

With 2,12,905 active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 12,81,896 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 40,514 died so far.

Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 1,15,795 active cases; while 5,92,084 people have recovered, 10,036 succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

Andhra Pradesh has 43,983 active and over seven lakh cured cases, besides 6,256 deaths.

Tamil Nadu has 43,747 active cases, with 6,07,203 recoveries, alongside 10,314 fatalities.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 8,89,45,107 samples have been tested in the country for COVID-19 till Monday. This includes 10,73,014 samples tested on October 12.

The MoHFW said that the trend of declining average daily cases is being witnessed over the past five weeks.

"After a month, on October 9, active cases fell below the 9 lakhs mark and have steadily followed a downward slope since," the MoHFW said.

Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry stated that 14 States and Union Territories have higher Test Per Million and lower positivity rate than India's average.

Ten states account for 79 per cent of total active COVID cases in the country. Maharashtra accounts for 25.38 per cent active cases. Kerala is a later entrant here; 11.26 per cent active cases in the state, said the Health Ministry.

Telangana recorded 1,708 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths taking the total number of cases to 2,14,792 on Tuesday. As many as 2,009 recoveries were seen in a day increasing the cumulative number to 1,89,351.

Puducherry recorded 268 new COVID-19 cases, 310 discharges and 2 deaths today. Total cases in the Union Territory rose to 32,004, including 4,572 active cases, 26,865 recoveries and 567 deaths, said Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Puducherry.

Maharashtra Police recorded 55 coronavirus cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases in the force to 2,130 and death toll to 262, said Police.

Rajasthan reported 2,035 new COVID-19 cases, 1,768 recoveries and 14 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 1,63,219 including 1,39,616 recoveries, 21,924 active cases and 1,679 deaths, said State Health Department.

As many as 8,764 new COVID-19 cases, 7,723 recoveries and 21 deaths reported in Kerala today. Total number of active cases stands at 95,407, said CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Delhi reported 3,036 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths and 2036 recoveries/discharges/migrations today. The total tally rose to 3,14,224, including 5854 deaths and 2,86,880 recoveries/discharges/migrations. Active cases stand at 21,490.

As many as 11,023 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 43,934 rapid antigen tests were conducted today. 37,14,323 tests were conducted so far, said Government of Delhi.

Andhra Pradesh reported 4,622 new COVID-19 cases, 5,715 recoveries and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 7,63,573, including 7,14,427 recoveries, 42,855 active cases and 6,291 deaths, said State Health Department.

As many as 71 new positive cases and 5 deaths have been reported in Chandigarh today. The total number of positive cases now stands at 13,331 including 1,127 active cases, 12,007 recoveries and 197 deaths, said UT Administration.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 677 new coronavirus cases, 796 recoveries and 7 deaths today, taking total cases to 84,708 including 73,502 recoveries, 9,866 active cases and 1,340 deaths, said J-K Administration. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)