Mumbai, Jul 4 (PTI) Maharashtra's coronavirus case count on Saturday rose to 2,00,064 with a record single-day spike of 7,074.

With 295 deaths, the death toll due to the pandemic in the state rose to 8,671, said the health department.

Also Read | Mumbai Records 1,180 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 82,814: Live Breaking News Headlines and Coronavirus Updates, July 4, 2020.

3,395 patients were discharged, taking the number of recovered patients to 1,08,082.

There are 83,311 active cases in the state now while 10,80,975 people have been tested. PTI MR KRK KRK 07042153 NNNNague by three points over Real Madrid, which can pull level if it wins at Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Also Read | Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 2 Lakh With Highest Single-Day Spike of 7,074 New Cases and 295 Deaths.

Madrid holds the tiebreaker between the two in case of a tie. Atlético and Sevilla trail Barcelona by 13 points with eight games left.

Atlético used the occasion of its first match at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in more than three months to pay tribute to its former coach Radomir Antic, three former players, and a 14-year-old youth player who died during the pandemic.

A jersey with Antic's name was placed on a seat next to Simeone on the bench, while the four players had shirts with their names draped on seats in the empty stands.

A violinist played the club's anthem to honor all of Spain's over 28,000 virus victims before kickoff.

Vitolo went on in the 73rd and broke the deadlock when he headed in after goalkeeper José Caro failed to punch a corner away, leaving his goal undefended. The ball fell to Vitolo at the far post and he guided his header home. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)