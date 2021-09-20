New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that youth in Goa are not getting jobs and he will be visiting the state to discuss the issue with locals.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also claimed that government jobs are available only to people with money and connections.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 17-Year-Old Gang Raped in Muzaffarnagar, Video Shared on Social Media.

"With unemployment at its peak, Goa's youth are not getting jobs. Government jobs are available only to people with money and connections. Coming to Goa to discuss this issue with the People of Goa," Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier this month, the AAP had started a campaign against the problem of unemployment in Goa and asked people to not vote for parties that have failed to provide jobs.

Also Read | Vodafone-Idea Offers Special Cashback Benefits on Apple iPhone 13 Pre-Order.

The AAP will be contesting the polls in the state slated for next year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)