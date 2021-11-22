Aurangabad, Nov 22 (PTI) The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Monday demanded that the "no vaccine, no fuel" COVID-19 restriction in force in fuel pumps in Aurangabad district be withdrawn.

Also Read | Fuel Prices Reduced in Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel Govt Announces Reduction of VAT on Petrol by 1% and Diesel by 2%.

The order to pump functionaries to not issue fuel till the buyer's vaccination certificate is checked was issued by district collector Sunil Chavan, and he had taken action against one outlet on Sunday for violating the directive.

Also Read | Haryana: 31-Year-Old Property Dealer Out on Bail In Murder Case Shot Dead By Six Assailants in Sonepat; Accused Absconding.

MNS district president Suhas Dashrathe told media that his party would agitate if the order was not revoked in 24 hours as it was causing hardships to people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)