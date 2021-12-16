Noida, Dec 16 (PTI) A bullet-riddled body of a 60-year-old man, who was a witness in a double murder case, was found near a farmland in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said the deceased has been identified as Prem Singh, a resident of Girdharpur village, under Badalpur police station limits.

Also Read | Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Exams 2022 To Be Conducted In Offline Mode From March 4; ‘Health & Well-Being Of Students Remains Our Priority,’ Says Varsha Gaikwad.

The local police were alerted around 5 pm that a man has been found lying unconscious near Vinayak Enclave, he said, adding that he was immediately rushed to a hospital and his family was contacted.

“During inquiry, it came to light that in the past, he has been a witness to a double murder case. He had suffered injuries in the double murder case in which all the accused were arrested and are still in jail,” DCP Chander said.

Also Read | Fake Call Centre Busted in Delhi, 7 Arrested on Cheating Charges in Tilak Nagar.

“At the hospital today, doctors found bullet injuries to Singh, who did not survive,” the officer said, adding that an investigation has been launched in the case.

The police also found that Singh was returning in the afternoon from his farms, where he was playing cards with some locals, according to officials.

The police said they are looking for video footages from the area and have roped in forensic experts to find a way ahead in the case as further legal proceedings were being carried out.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)