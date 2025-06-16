New Delhi, June 16 (PTI) ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, has been designated as a Category A Rinderpest Holding Facility by the World Organisation for Animal Health and the Food and Agriculture Organization.

Rinderpest, once known as 'cattle plague', was destructive livestock disease before its global eradication in 2011.

Also Read | Thane Water Cut on June 19: Several Parts of City To Face 12-Hour Supply Disruption on Thursday, Check Full List of Affected Areas.

In a statement on Monday, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying said, "India has achieved a significant milestone in the realm of global animal health and biosecurity with the recognition of the ICAR-NIHSAD, Bhopal, as a Category A Rinderpest Holding Facility (RHF) by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations".

The announcement was made during the 92nd General Session of the WOAH held in Paris on 29th May 2025.

Also Read | Indrayani River Bridge Collapse: Pune District Administration Announces INR 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Deceased.

Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying and India's WOAH Delegate, was formally presented with the certificate of designation by the Director General and President of WOAH.

This recognition places India among a distinguished group of only six facilities worldwide entrusted with the critical responsibility of securely holding rinderpest virus material, the statement said.

"India's role in the eradication of rinderpest was historic. Today, its role in preserving that legacy is equally vital. This recognition is not just about containment; it is about responsibility and readiness," said Alka Upadhyaya.

"Rinderpest, once known as 'cattle plague' was one of the most destructive livestock diseases in history before its global eradication in 2011. However, Rinderpest Virus-Containing Material (RVCM) still remains in a few laboratories, posing potential risks if released," the statement said.

To preserve global freedom from the disease, FAO and WOAH have implemented strict measures to limit the storage of RVCM to a small number of high-security laboratories worldwide.

In alignment with this global initiative, India had designated ICAR-NIHSAD, a high-containment BSL-3 facility and WOAH reference laboratory for avian influenza, as its national repository for RVCM back in 2012.

India formally submitted its application for RHF status in 2019. A joint inspection of ICAR-NIHSAD was conducted in March 2025 by international experts appointed by FAO and WOAH.

Following a comprehensive evaluation, the institute has now been officially approved as a Category A RHF for a one-year term, in recognition of its robust biosafety protocols, effective inventory management, and state of readiness for emergency situations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)