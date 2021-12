Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) A three-month-old girl was abducted by an unidentified woman from her home in Central Mumbai after making the victim's mother unconscious by placing a handkerchief laced with a sedative on her nose, police said on Wednesday.

This incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at the Sangharsh Sadan building, an official said.

As per the complaint, a woman showed up at the door of the 36-year-old complainant when she was alone at her home.

"The kidnapper woman gained entry in the home after telling the complainant that she would give her a plastic bucket in exchange of an old mobile phone. As soon as the complainant went inside to fetch her old handset, the kidnapper woman came from behind and placed a handkerchief laced with a sedative on her nose, following she failed unconscious," the official said.

When she came back to her senses, her baby girl had gone missing.

After the woman approached the police, an FIR of kidnapping was registered, he said, adding that police have fanned out teams to track down the kidnapper woman and scanning of CCTV footages in the area is underway.

