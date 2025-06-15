Buldhana, Jun 15 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter drowned in the Vishvaganga river in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred when Poonam Jamode and her daughter Arvi were visiting the Nimbadevi temple, located on the banks of the river in Nandura taluka accompanied by their family members.

Police said Poonam fell into the river due to slippery steps. Her family members unsuccessfully tried to rescue the mother-daughter duo, police said.

Malkapur police have registered a case of an accidental death.

