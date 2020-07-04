Kolkata, Jul 4 (PTI) A 68-year-old woman and her daughter were killed in a fire in their house in south Kolkata's Parnasree area on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Three others received minor injuries in the blaze that broke out at the two-storied building on Dijen Mukhopadhyay Road around 12.40 pm, they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Addresses BJP's 'Seva Hi Sangathan' Event, Credits Party Workers in Bihar for Role in Controlling COVID-19.

Two fire tenders doused the fire, and disaster management personnel rescued three persons from the building, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

Severely burnt bodies of Soma Mitra and her daughter Kakoli Mitra (44) were found in a room on the first floor of the house, he said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in Himachal Pradesh Reach 1,041: Live Breaking News Headlines and Coronavirus Updates, July 4, 2020.

"Going by the preliminary findings, it seems that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit. The two women got stuck inside and could not come out. However, we have initiated a probe into the matter," the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)