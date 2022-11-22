Tirupati (AP), Nov 22 (PTI) A pregnant woman was helped by local people to deliver a baby on the road in daylight as she was allegedly denied admission in the nearby government maternity hospital here two days ago but Tirupati district Collector KV Ramana Reddy said an inquiry established that the allegation was false.

The woman was mentally unstable and had been aimlessly wandering in the hospital area when she fell down on the road due to severe stomach pain, the Collector said on Tuesday.

The 21-year old woman, said to be hailing from Bilaspur, delivered a healthy girl child and both were being taken care of in the hospital, the Collector said, citing an inquiry report submitted by the hospital superintendent.

"Around 4.10 PM on Sunday, the woman fell down on the road near Sri Venkateswara Medical College boys' hostel. Local people saw her and realised that she was suffering from labour pain and immediately helped her deliver the baby before the hospital staff reached there," Ramana Reddy said.

The mother and child were then shifted to the maternity ward, where the post-delivery procedures were completed.

"The baby, weighing 2.2 kg, required neonatal care and was accordingly admitted to the neonatal care unit," he added.

The Collector directed the hospital superintendent to conduct an inquiry into the incident after a video clip of the woman's delivery of her on road went viral and the opposition Telugu Desam Party made an issue of it.

"During inquiry it was established that the woman was mentally unstable. Two unidentified people brought her to the hospital and left her there saying free food would be available. The woman, because of her mental condition, did not realise she was pregnant," the Collector pointed out.

He said she never came to the hospital for medical check-up. It was also not correct that the hospital staff denied her admission due to absence of attendants.

The Collector, however, directed the hospital authorities to be cautious in future and ensure every patient was properly attended to.

