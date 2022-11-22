Amaravati, Nov 22: Six persons were killed in a collision between a truck and a car in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharamaraju district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near Boddagudem village in Chintoor mandal.

Six persons travelling in the car were killed while a couple of others were injured.

Watch car rams into truck leaving 6 dead in Andhra Pradesh:

According to police, the deceased and injured were from Chhattisgarh.

They were returning to their home state after a visit to Sitaramachandra Swamy temple at Bhadrachalam in Telangana.

The injured were shifted to a hospital. Over-speeding is believed to have caused the accident.

Police have registered a case and took up further investigation.

