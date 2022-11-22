Amaravati, Nov 22: Six persons were killed in a collision between a truck and a car in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharamaraju district on Tuesday.
The accident occurred near Boddagudem village in Chintoor mandal. Kerala Model Gang-Rape Case: Court Sends Four Accused to 5-Day Police Custody for Raping 19-Year-Old Inside Moving Car.
Six persons travelling in the car were killed while a couple of others were injured.
Watch car rams into truck leaving 6 dead in Andhra Pradesh:
అల్లూరి సీతారామరాజు మన్యం జిల్లాలో ఘోర ప్రమాదం చోటుచేసుకుంది.చింతూరు మండలం బొడ్డగూడెం వద్ద లారీ,మినీ వ్యాన్ ఈరోజు ఢీకొనడంతో కారులో ప్రయాణిస్తున్న 6అక్కడికక్కడే మృతి చెందారు.బాధితులు ఛత్తీస్ గఢ్ నుంచి భద్రాచలం సీతారామచంద్రస్వామి వారి దర్శనానికి వెళ్లి వస్తుండగా ప్రమాదం సంభవించింది pic.twitter.com/A6Z56hP6mX
— DD News Andhra (అధికారిక ఖాతా) (@DDNewsAndhra) November 22, 2022
According to police, the deceased and injured were from Chhattisgarh.
They were returning to their home state after a visit to Sitaramachandra Swamy temple at Bhadrachalam in Telangana. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: After Hospital Denies Admission, Woman Delivers Baby on Road in Tirupati (Watch Video).
The injured were shifted to a hospital. Over-speeding is believed to have caused the accident.
Police have registered a case and took up further investigation.
