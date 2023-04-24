Shimla, Apr 24 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman died after falling from the third floor of her house while trying to save herself from a wanton attack by monkeys here on Monday, police said.

Himani Sharma had gone to the third floor of the house to keep clothes for drying and was suddenly attacked by a group of growling monkeys, they said, adding she fell down after losing balance while trying to save herself.

She was rushed to IGMC Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared her as brought dead, police said.

The incident took place at Dhanda on the outskirts of Shimla town.

Police said the body has been sent for postmortem.

Expressing serious concern over mounting attacks by monkeys on residents, the police said the matter has been taken up with wildlife authorities and they have been asked to deploy employees at all the vulnerable points.

