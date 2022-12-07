New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): A lady on Wednesday died after jumping from a flyover at Kashmere gate metro station in the national capital, informed Delhi Police officials.

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at PS Kashmere Gate at about 5.21 pm today, that a lady had jumped from flyover Kashmiri Gate Metro Gate no. 6.

The police on reaching the spot found that an unidentified lady aged about 45 years was lying on the road and immediately shifted her to AAA hospital where she was declared brought dead.

"Further on preliminary inquiry, it was found that the lady had jumped from flyover Yudhister Setu," said Delhi Police officials.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

