Imphal, Jan 7 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at a relief camp in Manipur's Imphal West district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened at the Mekola relief camp in the afternoon, they said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi's Quota Remarks: Congress Leader Skips Uttar Pradesh Court Hearing on Economic Quota Remark; Next Hearing on January 17.

The body of Sukham Ongbi Chanu, hanging from the ceiling, was spotted by another inmate who tried to save her but failed, police said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, they added.

Also Read | 'Not an Inch': BSF Rejects Reports of Bangladesh Border Guards Taking Control of 5-km Stretch of Land Belonging to India Along International Border.

The body was sent to the Jawahar Lal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) for post-mortem examination, police said.

Thousands of people are living in relief camps across Manipur which has been rocked by ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis since May 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)