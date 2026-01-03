Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, after laying the foundation stone of 'Centre of Excellence for Education of Divyangjans' to be established at Tikri in Kandaghat, Solan, on Saturday stated that several ambitious government schemes have been effectively implemented to provide social security and empowerment to vulnerable sections of society, including specially abled.

He said that the excellence centre was a step towards promoting higher education for specially abled and represents the state government's resolve, making it the first such Centre in Himachal Pradesh and a model for the entire country, according to a release.

Chief Minister said that the state government was fully committed to the inclusive development and welfare of every section of society.

The Chief Minister stated that the Centre would be established on 45 bighas of land at an estimated cost of Rs. 200 crore. He directed that the first phase of the Centre should be completed by October this year. The Centre will provide quality education, sports facilities, and residential accommodations for 300 children with disabilities. In addition, a new 500 kW solar power project will be installed at the Centre.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the institution will offer higher education, special education, and skills development courses for persons with disabilities. Research and development activities will also be conducted, taking into account the nature and severity of different disabilities.

Under this institution, a working women's hostel will also be constructed at a cost of Rs. 15.33 crore. The Chief Minister noted that the state government provides assistive devices, financial assistance, rehabilitation services, education, and skill development opportunities for Divyangjans. Students with more than 40 per cent disability receive monthly scholarships ranging from Rs. 625 to Rs. 3,750, while social security pensions range from Rs. 1,150 to Rs. 1,700.

He further mentioned that marriage grants of Rs. 25,000 are provided to persons with 40 to 74 per cent disability and Rs. 50,000 for those with more than 75 per cent disability.

The Chief Minister recalled that Himachal Pradesh's first residential special school for children with intellectual disabilities was established in Heeranagar, Shimla, where children aged 6 to 18 receive free, high-quality education, vocational training, and hostel facilities. He added that the government has also implemented accessibility measures, such as ramps at bus stands and wheelchair availability in hospitals and other facilities, for persons with disabilities.

Sukhu assured that the government will continue to work with full commitment for the welfare of Divyangjans, enabling them to integrate into mainstream society and become self-reliant.

Sukhu announced an allocation of Rs. 50 crore for various speciality facilities and a trauma centre at Solan Hospital, Rs. 5 crore for Civil Hospital Kandaghat and Rs. 1 crore for the development of a sports ground in Kandaghat. On this occasion, he also released Jogindra Bank's 2026 calendar.

Health Minister Dr. (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil welcomed the Chief Minister to the Solan Assembly constituency and expressed gratitude for bringing a range of development projects to the region. (ANI)

