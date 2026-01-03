The much-awaited trailer of Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan was released on Saturday. The film also marks the end of Vijay's acting career as he plans to focus on his political journey. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Faces Censor Trouble: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Suggested Multiple Cuts, Dialogues Muted; Trailer Likely To Drop on January 2, 2026.

The two-minute and 52-second trailer shows Vijay in a powerful role as a fearless police officer. It depicts him fighting criminals and standing strong with the support of the public. Vijay is introduced as a strong figure who never backs down. He calls himself an ordinary man who dreams of a better future.

In the later part of the trailer, Vijay is seen wanting to be sent to the military but is attacked. After this, he decides to take revenge. Bobby Deol appears as the main antagonist and vows to finish Vijay within 30 days. Pooja Hegde is also seen in the trailer. The trailer ends with Vijay making it clear that he is coming back to fight.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Jana Nayagan’ Trailer:

Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Apart from Vijay and Bobby Deol, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain. Vijay Announces Retirement From Acting After 33 Years at Jana Nayagan Music Launch in Malaysia.

The film is set to release in theatres on January 9, 2026, during Pongal.

Jana Nayagan will be Vijay's final film before he fully focuses on his political journey with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.