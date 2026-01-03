Actor Anupam Kher is set to bring back the magic of his 2006 cult classic film Khosla Ka Ghosla, reuniting with his onscreen son Ranvir Shorey. Taking to his Instagram, Kher shared glimpses from the film's set, showing him celebrating his 550th film with the entire team. Besides Kher, Ranvir Shorey and Kiran Juneja also joined the frame, sparking a nostalgic emotion among fans. Anupam Kher Switches to ‘Dhurandhar Mode’, Enjoys Film’s Music on a Long Drive; Says ‘Aditya Dhar Ki Jai Ho’ (Watch Video).

Parvinn Dabass, who essayed the elder son, will also return for the sequel along with his onscreen love interest, Tara Sharma. Actor Ravi Kishan could also be seen on the sets, suggesting a fresh character addition to the sequel.

Anupam Kher Begins Shooting for His Landmark 550th Film ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla 2’

"Thank you team #KhoslaKaGhosla2 for celebrating my 550th film with so love, warmth and appreciation! It is so amazing and joyous to be on the sets of our #CultClassic film. Wishing everyone great luck for the part two. LET'S GO FOR IT! Jai Ho!!" the actor wrote in his caption. Earlier in the day, Kher announced commencing work on Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 - his 550th film, along with a detailed gratitude note.

Sharing his thoughts on social media, Kher recalled an interaction with an international director at the Cannes Film Festival last year. The actor wrote, "So You are the MARATHON MAN of Indian Cinema!!" Said an International Director at the #CannesFilmFestival last year when I told him the number of films I have acted in! So today as I start my 550th film #KhoslaKaGhosla2 my heart is filled with GRATITUDE and THANKFULNESS!"

Dibakar Banerjee's 2006 film Khosla Ka Ghosla is a delightful comedy that connects with viewers. The movie, directed by Banerjee, cleverly tackles societal issues such as property scams and generation gaps. Besides Kher, the film starred Vinay Pathak, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Parvinn Dabass, and Tara Sharma in pivotal roles. Anupam Kher’s Travel Plans Hit a Snag As IndiGo Flight to Khajuraho Gets Cancelled; Actor Makes the Best of It in Varanasi Ahead of Film Festival Screening (Watch Video).

Earlier in a 2024 interview with ANI, producer Savita Raj opened up about her plans to make Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. "We all are coming together soon in part 2," Savita said, leaving the film's team excited.