Mumbai, Jul 27 (PTI) A woman took a wrong turn and drove her high-end car into a ditch in Navi Mumbai while following directions on Google Maps and was later rescued, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 1 am on Friday in Belapur area of Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township.

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the Audi car, instead of taking the Bay bridge, took a wrong turn after being guided by Google Maps and reached Dhruvtara Jetty, and the vehicle fell into a ditch, a Belapur police official said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot.

The police, with the help of a marine security team, their boat and local authorities, later rescued the woman, the official said.

The woman, who runs a salon business in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar area, was heading home to Ulwe from Belapur in her car when the incident occurred, the official said.

