Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 13 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman died due to electrocution in a village in neighbouring Shamli district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Alipur village on Sunday when a table fan fell on the woman, identified as Puja, they said.

Also Read | Weather Update: Light to Moderate Rainfall at Most Places with Heavy to Very Heavy … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

She was rushed to hospital where doctors declared her dead, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)