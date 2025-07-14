Thane, Jul 14 (PTI) A 44-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Navi Mumbai, following which police have registered a case of abetment against her live-in partner, an official said on Monday.

The woman, who has two daughters from a previous relationship, was found hanging from ceiling at her residence in Gothavale village of Rabale area on July 8.

Also Read | Kannauj Roof Collapse: 2 Labourers Dead, 1 Injured After Roof of Under Construction House Crashes in Uttar Pradesh.

The 37-year-old accused, resident of Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district, was in a live-in relationship with her for over three years.

He gained the woman's trust and allegedly took Rs 10 lakh from her, an official from Rabale police station said.

Also Read | Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Axiom-4 Crew's Return to Earth Begins Today After Historic ISS Mission.

When the woman later sought to end their relationship, the man threatened to share her objectionable pictures and videos with her relatives, the official said quoting a complaint filed by one of the daughters of the victim on July 11.

The man allegedly assaulted and tortured the victim on multiple occasions, which led her to take the extreme step, the complaint alleged.

The accused also sent abusive messages to the victim's daughters and made threatening calls to them, as per the complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against the man under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including 108 (abetment of suicide), 77 (voyeurism), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation), the official said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)