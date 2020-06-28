Latur, Jun 28 (PTI) A woman was killed while working at a dal processing machine in a mill in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon in MIDC area here when the 35-year-old woman, identified as Maya Bajulge, was putting dal from a height into the machine, an official said.

"The plate of the machine on which she was standing toppled and she fell into the machine and got killed instantly. It happened in Balaji Fruits dal processing plant on Kalamb Road. We have registered an accidental death case," the MIDC police station official said.

