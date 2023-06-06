Thane, Jun 6 (PTI) The body of an unidentified woman has been found in a lake in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Some passers-by spotted the body in the Varhala lake on Monday evening and alerted the police.

Local firemen and police rushed to the spot and fished out the body of the woman, clad in a green saree and believed to be around 50 years' old, an official from Bhiwandi town police station said.

The body has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he said.

The police have as of now registered a case of accidental death and a probe is on into it, he added.

