Mumbai, June 6: A low pressure area has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea and may concentrate into a depression during the next 24 hours and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm, the Indian Meteorological Department has said. If it intensifies into a cyclonic storm, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra may receive heavy rainfall and flash floods. The cyclonic storm, if formed, will be named Cyclone Biparjoy. The name Cyclone Biparjoy is given by Bangladesh.

"Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabia Sea, a low pressure area has formed over the same region on June 5. It is likely to move nearly north-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over southeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea during next 24 hours," the IMD said in its bulletin on tropical cyclones on June 5. The depression lays about 920 km west-southwest of Goa, 1,120 km south-southwest of Mumbai, 1,160 km south of Porbandar and 1,520 km south of Karachi, Pakistan, at 5:30 am. Cyclone Biparjoy Dates in Mumbai & Konkan: Heavy Rains, Flash Floods Expected? IMD Warns Low Pressure Area Likely to Form in Arabian Sea, May Trigger Heavy Rainfall in Parts of Maharashtra.

"It is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours over east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea," the IMD added. According to the IMD, the formation of the low-pressure system over the southeast Arabian Sea and its intensification is expected to critically influence the advance of the monsoon towards the Kerala coast. However, no tentative date for the onset of monsoon over Kerala has been given.

Cyclone Biparjoy in Mumbai:

According to the Weather Channel India, the system may strengthen into an Extreme Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) by June 9. A Twitter handle named "The Weatherman", which gives weather updates for Mumbai and Pune, both the cities may witness intense rainfall between June 8 and June 10. Mumbai is likely to see heavy rainfall and Konkan flash floods on June 11-12, it added.

