Sultanpur (UP), May 16 (PTI) The body of a 27-year-old woman, who was allegedly being harassed by her in-laws for dowry, was found hanging from the ceiling at her house here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Chorama village under Jaisinghpur police station area, they said.

Also Read | Many Beaches in Goa Are Facing Tar Ball Issue, Which is Being Washed on the Shore During … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Manisha's body was found hanging from the ceiling with a saree inside a room in her house around 8 pm on Sunday, the police said.

According to Manisha's family, she married Sunil in 2020 and her in-laws used to harass her for dowry. Her father, Shankar Nishad, has filed a police complaint against Sunil and her in-laws, they said.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Live-In Couple Die by Suicide, Hang Themselves From Ceiling Fan in Their House.

Jaisinghpur police station in-charge Anil Kumar Singh said a complaint alleging dowry death has been received in the matter.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Further action in the case will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)