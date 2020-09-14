Kolkata, Sep 14 (PTI) A fast track court in North 24 Parganas district on Monday convicted a woman for the murder of her lawyer husband in New Town area near here in 2018.

Additional district and sessions judge, 3rd fast track court, Sujit Kumar Jha found Anindita Pal guilty of the murder of her husband Rajat Dey and said that the quantum of sentence will be announced on Wednesday.

Both Pal and Dey were practising lawyers at the Calcutta High Court.

Their relationship was strained for some time, and Pal strangulated Dey to death with the wire of a mobile phone charger on the intervening night of November 24 and 25, 2018, according to prosecution.

Pinak Mitra, the lawyer of Pal, submitted that she was sleeping in her room on that night. She rushed to her husband's room after hearing a sound and found him hanging there.

Dey's father lodged a police complaint accusing Pal of killing his son and she was arrested on November 29.

Trial and arguments in the case were completed in March this year.

