Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], December 20 (ANI): A woman hailing from Punjab's Ludhiana was allegedly gang-raped on December 18.

"A girl who is admitted in Civil Hospital Ludhiana has been gang-raped. Thereafter, we recorded the statement of the victim and registered a case," said Gurbans Singh Bains, Deputy Superintendent of police (DSP), Dakha.

The police said that the victim is a henna artist. The victim got a call from her acquaintance on the pretext of work at a marriage function but she was later raped by five accused in a bungalow in Mandiani village in Dakha.

An investigation is underway and more information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)