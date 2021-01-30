Thane, Jan 30 (PTI) A Thane woman who was injured in an accident in 2013 was awarded Rs 2.81 lakh as compensation by the Maharashtra Accident Claims Tribunal, an official said on Sunday.

Laxmi Ojha was hit by a reversing car on October 24, 2013 and she suffered injuries that cost her over Rs 60,000 to treat, he said.

In his order of January 28, the detailed copy of which was made available on Sunday, MACT Member and Joint District and Additional Sessions Judge MM Walimohammed said Ojha must be paid Rs 2.81 lakh as compensation as negligence on the part of the car driver was proved.

