Nagpur, Nov 22 (PTI) A 39-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill the live-in partner of her husband on the premises of a police station here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The accused Savita Sawwalakhe poured petrol on the victim on the premises of Pratap Nagar police station on Saturday evening, an official said.

However, before Sawwalakhe could act further, police personnel overpowered her, he said.

The accused and the other woman had visited the police station for a counselling session.

The accused has been booked on the charge of attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code, he said.

