New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) A woman has been arrested by the customs officials for allegedly smuggling into the country gold jewellery and a luxury handbag worth Rs 97 lakh at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The passenger was intercepted after her arrival from Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

"The detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the passenger resulted in recovery of assorted gold jewellery (total weighing 671 grams) and a Louis Vuitton handbag having total value of Rs 97.33 lakh," said the statement issued by the customs department.

The recovered jewellery and Louis Vuitton handbag have been seized and the woman was arrested.

