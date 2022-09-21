Haridwar, Sep 21 (PTI) A woman homeguard on Wednesday jumped off a bridge at here to chase down a group of mobile phone thieves and overpowered one of them, an official statement said.

Babli Rani, deployed on traffic duty, ran after the group after she saw them snatching a mobile phone from a passerby and escape, it said.

She jumped off a bridge and got hold of one of them, the official statement said, adding that she handed over the thief to the Rodi Belwala police.

Commandant General, Homeguard, Keval Khurana has announced a reward for Babli for her brave act.

The reward includes a homeguard disc and a citation in recognition of her unusual act of bravery.

