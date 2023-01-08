Sultanpur (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman on Sunday killed her infant son with a spade as part of some superstitious ritual, police here said.

The incident took place in Dhanudih village of the district, they said.

Also Read | Air India: Another Horror Comes to Light! Drunk Passenger Attempted To Touch Eight-Year-Old Girl Inappropriately on Mumbai-London Flight.

Gosaiganj Police Station SHO Raghvendra Prasad Rawat said Manju at around 9 am on Sunday killed her four-month-old son hitting him with a spade.

He said that the woman had some sickness and she sacrificed her son to get rid of it.

Also Read | Chinese New Year 2023: Firecracker Ban Lifted in Some Cities Ahead of Lunar New Year on January 22.

Manju's husband works as a labourer in Kanpur, police said.

She has been detained and is being interrogated, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)