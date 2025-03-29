Bijapur, Mar 29 (PTI) A woman was injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The blast occurred around 6.30 am near Bodga village under Bhairamgarh police station limits when the woman ventured into a forest to collect mahua fruits, an official said.

Also Read | Disha Salian Died by Suicide, Was Depressed Over Father's Misuse of Money, Claims Mumbai Police Closure Report.

The village is on the other side of the Indravati River, more than 400 km from the capital Raipur.

As per preliminary information, the woman was returning from the forest when she came in contact with an IED, triggering the blast, he said.

Also Read | Donald Trump Optimist About India-US Trade Talks 'Working Out Very Well', Terms PM Narendra Modi 'Smart Man' and 'Great Friend' (Watch Video).

The official said the woman sustained serious injuries to her legs and was rushed to the Bhairamgarh community health centre, from where she was referred to Jagdalpur for further treatment.

In May last year, two minor boys were killed in a similar incident in Bodga village, he said.

The Maoists often plant IEDs along roads, dirt tracks and forests to target security personnel patrolling in interior pockets of the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur.

Civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid by ultras in the past in the Bastar region, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)