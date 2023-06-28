Thane, June 28: A 36-year-old woman was injured when a portion a single-storey chawl collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city following heavy rains, authorities said on Wednesday. The incident took place at around 8 pm on Tuesday in Mahagiri Koliwada area, a release from the district collectorate said. Thane Wall Behind Viviana Mall Collapse Video: 40-Foot-Long Wall Collapses, No Causalities Reported.

A portion of gallery of the 25-year-old chawl (tenement) collapsed and fell on the woman, it said. Disaster management team personnel reached the spot after being alerted. The woman was rushed to a hospital and undergoing treatment, the release said.

As a precautionary measure, the authorities sealed remaining portion of the gallery, which was in a precarious state, it said. A report from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said the city received 32.22 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday. Mumbai Balcony Collapse: One Injured As Balcony of Chawl Collapses in Thane.

Since January this year, the city has recorded 306.38 mm downpour, compared to 180.56 mm in the same period last year. The city has received 70 per cent more rainfall so far this year, compared to the same period last year, the TMC said.

