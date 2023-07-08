Bhadohi (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman was allegedly killed after two rival groups clashed over a land dispute in the Kotwali area here on Friday, police said.

Seven people from both sides were injured in the incident, they said, adding a case has been registered and four people have been arrested.

Rajkumari was working in the field in Jalalpur Panwaria village when she was confronted by another woman, leading to a clash between two sides during which bricks were hurled and lathis were used, Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said.

Rajkumari suffered serious head injuries and was taken to a hospital from where she was referred to the trauma center in Varanasi where she died, he said.

Seven injured persons are undergoing treatment, the SP said.

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered and four persons were arrested, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

