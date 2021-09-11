New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): A woman died after she was hit by a truck near Pushp Vihar in South Delhi on Saturday afternoon, said Delhi police.

The woman, identified as Anita, was deployed as Marshal at Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

According to the police, the accident took place when she was returning after her duty. She deboarded a bus at Khanpur T-point at around 2 pm and while crossing the road to go towards Madanigir, the truck hit Anita. The accused has been identified as Jamirulla Hussain, a resident of Soniya Vihar, and he has been arrested and the vehicle has also been seized.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

