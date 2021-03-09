Raipur, Mar 9 (PTI) Police have arrested a tribal woman on charges of being a Naxal in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday, evoking sharp criticism from activists who claimed she was being implicated.

Police said at least five Naxal-related offences were registered against the woman and she was carrying a cash reward on her head.

However, activists claimed the woman was a tribal rights campaigner.

"Madkam Hidme was arrested from Sameli village under Aranapur police station area. Five Naxal offences were pending against her under IPC, Arms Act, Explosives Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. She was arrested with due legal procedure," Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.

She was produced in a local court which sent her to judicial remand till March 19, the SP said.

Meanwhile, a purported video of the arrest of Hidme when she was with a group of women led by tribal activist Soni Sori has gone viral into social media.

Security forces, including women personnel, are seen forcibly pushing a woman into a police vehicle while Sori and others present there try to prevent them from doing so.

Sori said the state government is afraid of Hidme as she has been actively raising her voice against alleged police atrocities on tribals in the area.

"Hidme as convener of Jail Bandi Rihai Committee has even met Governor Anusuiya Uikey, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior officials along with me to raise issues of releasing wrongfully arrested or convicted Adivasis," Sori claimed.

The Chhattisgarh unit of People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and Chhattisgarh Mahila Adhikar Manch, in a joint statement, condemned the arrest and demanded Hidme's release.

