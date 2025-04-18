Barabanki (UP), Apr 17 (PTI) A woman and her minor nephew were killed on Thursday, while her son sustained serious injuries, after a tin shed collapsed during a storm at a village school in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said.

According to officials, the district witnessed strong winds and rain in the evening.

The tin shed pillars at the Baba Bihari Das Memorial School in Nawabpur Karodi village under the Zaidpur police station area were uprooted due to the gusty winds, causing the entire shed to collapse.

Vishnulal's wife Phoolmati (40), their son Rahul (22) and Phoolmati's six-year-old nephew Dhruv, the son of Vasudev, had gone to the fields for irrigation.

When the storm broke out, they took shelter under the tin shed on the school premises.

The structure collapsed shortly after, trapping the three under the debris.

Villagers rushed to the spot upon hearing cries for help, but by the time they managed to pull the victims out, Phoolmati and Dhruv had died. Rahul was seriously injured and admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

Station House Officer (SHO), Zaidpur, Santosh Kumar Singh said the incident took place due to the tin shed's pillars being uprooted in the storm.

He added that the administration is extending all possible assistance to the affected family.

