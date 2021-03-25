Shahjahanpur (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The woman, whose husband works in Delhi, was alone at her house on Tuesday night when the 50-year-old accused barged in and allegedly raped her, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said.

The woman later informed the police about the incident and a case was registered against the accused, the SP added.

She is undergoing medical examination and a search has been launched to nab the accused, the police official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)