Seraikela (Jharkhand), Jan 17 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman set herself on fire near her lover's house in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Wednesday, police said.

Police said the victim's body was brought to MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur for post-mortem.

We are trying to find out why she took the extreme step, DSP (HQ) Chandan Vats said.

Police suspect she took the extreme step because her lover's family was against their relationship.

