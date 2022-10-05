Jabalpur, Oct 5 (PTI) A man allegedly sprayed some inflammable substance on a woman at a Durga goddess pandal in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, where she went to offer prayers, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Kotwali area of Jabalpur late on Tuesday night, and a total of 10 persons were arrested in that connection, an official said.

"A man allegedly sprayed an inflammable substance on a woman who went to a Durga Puja pandal in Kotwali area. The woman cried for help after she felt sensation due to the spray. The onlookers immediately caught hold of three persons and handed them over to the police," City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Prabhat Shukla said.

"The remaining persons were arrested following the interrogation of these three persons. So a total of 10 persons have been held so far in connection with the case," he said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 (assault on woman) and 324 (causing hurt) based on the woman's complaint, Shukla said.

"The medical examination report is awaited and if traces of acid are found in the substance, then relevant sections of IPC will be added," he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

