Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) A woman was allegedly strangled to death at her in-laws' place in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district for not giving more dowry and being childless, police said.

The incident happened on Monday as Mamtesh (35), wife of Amit Kumar, was found hanging from the ceiling at the home in Lacheda village under Mansurpur police station, they added.

A case was registered against Amit Kumar, her father-in-law Rajbir and mother-in-law Pramila who are all absconding, police further said.

According to the complaint by the deceased woman's brother, Mamtesh had been harassed over a dowry dispute and not bearing a child since she got married to Amit nine years ago.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

