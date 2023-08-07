Chandrapur, Aug 7 (PTI) A woman allegedly tried to end her life inside a police station in Chandrapur in Maharashtra on Monday and was rushed to a nearby hospital by personnel there, an official said.

The woman has accused a man of exploiting her after promising marriage and wanted police to build a watertight case against him and his kin who she alleged were now defaming her with the help of a sub inspector, he said.

"She came to Warora police station at 4pm and consumed something from a water bottle even as we were explaining to her that four persons, comprising the accused and his kin, have been arrested for rape and other offences," he said.

"She wanted action against a sub inspector and stringent sections so that none of the accused get bail. After she consumed something poisonous, she felt dizzy and we rushed her to the sub district hospital," he said.

The condition of the woman is stable, he said, adding they are yet to ascertain what substance she consumed inside the police station.

