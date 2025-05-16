Patna, May 16 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman's partially-burnt body with throat slit was found from her rented accommodation in Patna, police said on Friday.

One person was arrested on the charge of killing her.

The woman hailed from Muzaffarpur district, and the accused was known to her, a police officer said.

“We received a call on Thursday evening that the body of a woman was lying on the floor of an apartment in the Shri Krishnapuri locality. The police found her lying in a pool of blood, and the upper part of her body was burnt. An LPG cylinder was also lying there," Superintendent of Police (Central Patna) Sweety Sahrawat told reporters.

Forensic experts visited the spot and collected pieces of evidence.

Sahrawat said the deceased was a resident of Muzaffarpur district, and she was staying alone in Patna.

The police examined CCTV footage of the apartment block and found that a man identified as Suraj Kumar was the last person who visited her flat.

“He was detained and during interrogation, he confessed to have committed the murder," the police officer said.

The accused, who recently got married, told the police that he had known the deceased since his childhood and they used to meet frequently, Sahrawat said.

Following an altercation over some issue, he slit her throat with a scissor. He tried to destroy evidence by burning her body with LPG and then fled, the officer said.

Further investigation is on, the SP said.

