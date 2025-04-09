Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 9 (ANI): Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi will be visiting Arunachal Pradesh from April 10 to April 13 to attend various programs under Poshan Pakhwara.

Annapurna Devi will be visiting the districts of Kra Daadi and Lower Subansiri, where she will participate in activities related to Poshan Pakhwara.

During her visit, she will focus on a range of field visits and review meetings to enhance the implementation of the Government of India's schemes.

In addition to attending the Poshan Pakhwara programs, the Minister will visit schools, Anganwadi centers, Hospitals, cooperatives, and self-help groups (SHGs) in the region to interact with beneficiaries and assess the impact of Government schemes.

These visits aim to ensure the effective implementation of key government welfare schemes for women, children, and marginalised communities.

The Minister will also conduct review meetings with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and district officers to discuss the progress of various schemes of the Government of India, including the flagship initiatives under the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The review sessions will focus on enhancing the effectiveness of ongoing programs and identifying areas where further improvements are needed to ensure the welfare of women, children, and vulnerable sections of society.

On March 31, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said at a developmental meeting that reformation, performance, and transformation are leading the state on the path of accelerated development.

He highlighted the quantum jump the state made in GSDP, State Budget, per capita income, GST collection, and state-owned resources since he took over the reins in 2016. Speaking at a developmental meeting in Shergaon, West Kameng district, on Sunday, Khandu informed everyone that Arunachal Pradesh's GSDP has increased by 135% since 2016.

The Chief Minister thanked every stakeholder, from his cabinet and MLA colleagues to the panchayat members to the chief secretary and district officials, for the leap in development witnessed by the state in about 8 to 9 years. (ANI)

