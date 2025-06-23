Jajpur (Odisha), Jun 23 (PTI) Two women who came from Delhi to Odisha's Jajpur district allegedly faced misbehaviour by two local youths, police said on Monday.

According to a complaint lodged with the police, the accused passed lewd comments and touched them inappropriately besides assaulting the brothers of one of the two women, who is a local and studies in Delhi.

Also Read | Bezos Wedding in Venice Draws Greenpeace Protest.

The police started investigating the incident that happened at a village under Dasrathpur police station limit on late Sunday evening.

None was arrested till the filing of the report.

Also Read | West Bengal: Minor Girl Killed in Bomb Blast During TMC's Kaliganj Bypoll Victory Procession in Nadia District; 1 Arrested.

The 25-year-old female student from Delhi had come to her classmate's house at a village in Jajpur district. They visited Maa Biraja temple, a Shakti Peeth, and the incident happened when they were returning to the Odia woman's residence.

The women alleged that two local youths passed lewd comments, misbehaved with them, touched them inappropriately and pulled their T-shirts.

“They also beat up the brothers of the local woman when they protested. The miscreants could been under the influence of alcohol," the Delhi woman told reporters here.

She alleged that though they filed a complaint at police station on Sunday night by naming the accused persons, no action was taken till Monday evening.

“Had this happened in Delhi, the accused would have been arrested immediately,” she claimed.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter by forming a team headed by Jajpur SDPO Prasant Kumar Majhi, Superintendent of Police Yash Pratap Shrimal said.

“The team is on the job and the accused will be arrested soon,” the SP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)