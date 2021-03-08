New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Information and Broadcasting, and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, on Monday stated that women have extra qualities of compassion, consistency and courage compared to males, adding that they are hard-working and diligent in their work.

"God didn't discriminate while creating female and male. My experience is that women have extra qualities of compassion, consistency and courage compared to us males. They are hard working and diligent in their work," said the Union Minister in his address at the launch of the e-book "The Green Queens of India - Nation's Pride" on the occasion of International Women's Day.

He further expressed happiness over the fact that women forest officers in our country are now being recognised.

"Present in this event are women forest officers from across the country. I am glad that women forest officers are being recognised. 280 IFS and more than 5,000 women frontline staff-- I welcome them all. God didn't discriminate while creating female and male," said Javadekar here today.

He further said, "An oil container ship was driven by females and this is the first example in the world. Women were restricted from getting education and exposure. And we are now seeing in board exams female students perform better because of their consistency."

The union minister gave further examples of women's strength and stated that women are present in all fields.

"In Gir, to tranquilise lions, women frontline workers do that. In history, we have examples of Rani Ahilyabai Holkar, Chennamma and Jhansi ki Rani who fought wars. This is women's strength. Today women are present in all fields."

The Minister also announced that five frontline workers shall be rewarded next time.

Javadekar also stated that women should get their due as per their capacity, adding that women work with the same force as men in politics.

"It's a good opportunity today but as per their capacity, women should get their due. In politics, women work with the same force," remarked Javadekar.

International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe. This year, the theme for International Women's Day 2021 is 'Choose to Challenge'. (ANI)

