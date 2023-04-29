Gaya (Bihar) [India], April 29 (ANI): Bihar government's initiative to provide alternate livelihood opportunities by encouraging the production of 'neera' after total prohibition in the state seems to have found many takers.

Women in Bihar's Gaya district have found livelihood in ice creams made from neera (also called palm nectar), a pre-fermentation version of palm juice.

The product has also been named 'Neera' representing the neera taken from the Palm tree that forms the primary source of these ice creams.

Not only ice creams but 'gur tilkut' (a sweet made of jaggery) is also prepared using 'Neera' in Gaya.

The women making these products are guided and provided assistance under a livelihood program under Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project (BRLP). The project is also called 'JEEViKA' -- a government initiative undertaken through the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS).

"In Gaya, our women workers are making 'neera' ice creams. Last year we had a good sale of these ice creams. It provided employment to several women," Diwakar Gupta, an official with JEEViKA said.

Gupta further said that though there are many products made by these women, ice creams which started last year, have seen a huge demand in the market.

"We will work on making as many 'Neera' products as possible. It's healthy and has a good demand", he said.

He added that on seeing the demand, the production had been doubled. "With the summer raking, the ice creams will be preferred over other products. Also, they stay longer than 'gur-tilkut', and help to keep the body cool", he added.

He further said that through the JEEViKA program, many women had been employed on various projects, and 'Neera' is just one of them.

"Neera has helped us and we're getting paid. The business is progressing well. Earlier, men were employed in such businesses, and now we're also part of it, helping our family. Our livelihood is improving. We used Palm earlier also, but we didn't know a business like this could also be run out of it", Anitha Devi, one of the workers said. (ANI)

