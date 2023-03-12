Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 12 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday launched State Women Commission mobile app to deal with complaints, regarding crime against women, online.

CM Baghel inaugurated an awareness and training programme, by the State Women Commission, at Deendayal Upadhyaya Auditorium here in the State's capital.

During his inaugural speech, CM Baghel stressed women's security and called for a need to make women secure economically.

"Women need to be economically capable. For this, the government is implementing new schemes. An action plan has been prepared [by the State government] through the group to make people financially capable. Today, women are becoming economically self-sufficient by producing vermicompost," Baghel said.

He also laid thrust on society to be educated legally. "Legal knowledge is necessary for society to move forward and step by step with the modern times," he said.

The Chief Minister also took note of various crimes like human trafficking and Cybercrime in the State and said that they should be eradicated.

"Poverty, illiteracy, and ignorance are the reasons behind the crimes happening today. The government is working economically and educationally to prevent human trafficking, due to the awareness of the police officers, there has been a big decline in human trafficking, but this is not enough, human trafficking should not happen at all. Cybercrime is also increasing, there are innocent people in Chhattisgarh, so it is necessary to make them aware, our government is also working in this direction. Economic independence is very important for women, so we effectively operated small schemes at the grassroots level," Baghel said.

Besides Baghel, Women and Child Development Minister Anila Bhendiya, Chairperson of Chhattisgarh State Commission for Women Kiranmayi Nayak and Chairperson of Chhattisgarh Child Protection Commission Tejkunwar Netam were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

