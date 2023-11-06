New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal for extending the rules for maternity, child care and child adoption leave for women soldiers, sailors, and air warriors in the Armed Forces on a par with their officer counterparts.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the defence ministry said under the rules, the grant of such leaves to all women in the military, whether one is an officer or any other rank, will be equally applicable.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Mobile Internet Ban Again Extended Till November 8 To Curb Spread of Harmful Messages, Photos and Videos.

The decision is in line with the defence minister's vision of inclusive participation of all women in the Armed Forces, irrespective of their ranks, the release said.

The extension of leave rules will go a long way in dealing with women-specific family and social issues relevant to the Armed Forces.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Father Kills Minor Daughter, Son; Later Dies by Suicide in Bahadurgarh.

"This measure is going to improve the work conditions of women in the military and aid them to balance the spheres of professional and family life in a better manner," it said.

Furthering Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government's commitment towards utilising Nari Shakti, the three Services have spearheaded a paradigm shift with inclusion of women as soldiers, sailors and air warriors, it said.

The ministry further said that with the recruitment of women Agniveers, the Armed Forces will be empowered with the bravery, dedication and patriotism of women soldiers, sailors and air warriors to defend the land, sea and air frontiers of the country.

From being operationally deployed in Siachen, the highest battlefield in the world to being posted on warships as well as dominating the skies, Indian women are now breaking barriers in almost every field in the Armed Forces.

In 2019, a significant milestone was also achieved through recruitment of women in the Indian Army as soldiers in the Corps of Military Police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)